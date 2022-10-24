Summary

Road closed after crash on B4598 near Usk, police confirm

By Tom Moody

Our live feed has now finished.

  • - The B4598 is closed near Usk, between the Hardwick Pub and Penpergwm, due to a crash.
  • - Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos