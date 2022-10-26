A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

OWEN MORGAN, 24, of Nicholas Street, Pontypool, was jailed for 13 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, a public order offence, two counts of criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am for three months and pay £328 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

MICHAEL VASSALLO, 22, of Somerton Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £423 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a Sur-Ron electric motorbike without insurance on Bristol Street on August 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON ALAN WILLIAMS, 47, of Llwyn On Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on March 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW JONATHAN O’REILLY, 38, of Plynlimon Avenue, Crumlin, was banned from driving for 30 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM POWELL, 33, of Snatchwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Avondale Road, Cwmbran, on September 11.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge.

MOHAMED ELGADI, 31, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing two bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey worth £66 from Tesco on October 15.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

CHRISTIAN SMITH, 24, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on June 11.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

SIMON ROACH, 34, of Trinity Street, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving with ketamine in his blood on Chapel Road on May 20.

He was fined £138 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

NATHAN JOHN PROBERT, 35, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of amphetamine at the Bowen Industrial Estate, Aberbargoed, on December 16, 2021.

BEAU BESLEY, 30, of Rockleigh Avenue, Aberbargoed, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE HARRIS, 54, of High Street, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AHMED HASSAN, 41, of Brunel Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAHMAN RAJU, 53, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDER DORIAN PAYNE, 31, of St John's Terrace, Cross Keys, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM LEISNER, 33, of Mangotsfield Road, Mangotsfield, South Gloucestershire, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention in Newport at Junction 24 of the M4 motorway on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.