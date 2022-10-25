This Morning will not be shown on TV today.

The daytime programme, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, has been bumped from ITV's schedule for today only.

The morning show has been replaced by an ITV News special live from Downing Street.

The news comes as Rishi Sunak is set to officially become the Prime Minister of the UK after being appointed by King Charles.

Mr Sunak became leader of the Conservative Party without a vote after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race on Monday.

The former Chancellor will replace Liz Truss, who resigned last Thursday following weeks of turmoil.

The ITV News special will follow a busy day in Westminister politics as Lis Truss holds her final Cabinet meeting and gives a farewell speech in Downing Street before formally tendering her resignation to Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Sunak will then see the King to ask permission for him to form an administration.

The new Tory leader is expected to address the nation just before noon.

Sunak will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

#ThisMorning will be off-air today due to ITV’s news coverage of the new Prime Minister, but we’ll be back tomorrow from 10am! pic.twitter.com/eP9I5ybKaN — This Morning (@thismorning) October 25, 2022

This Morning will return to the TV schedule on Wednesday, October 26 at 10 am.

ITV follows the broadcasters who will also be reporting with special news programmes today.

The BBC is set to broadcast a news special from 10 am also.