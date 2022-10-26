We have teamed up with Cambrian Fuel Card Services to offer a £50 prize for the best carved pumpkin in Gwent.
You have until Friday to send in a picture of your creation to be in with a chance of winning a £50 high street voucher - we have extended the deadline to give everyone to get their pumpkin and get it carved.
All you need to do is send us a picture of your pumpkin using the link below and our judges will do the rest.
Usual Newsquest rules apply and the winner will be notified.
We will feature a selection of the images in the Argus on Monday.
To enter go to: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pumpkincarving/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here