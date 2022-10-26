We have teamed up with Cambrian Fuel Card Services to offer a £50 prize for the best carved pumpkin in Gwent.

You have until Friday to send in a picture of your creation to be in with a chance of winning a £50 high street voucher - we have extended the deadline to give everyone to get their pumpkin and get it carved.

All you need to do is send us a picture of your pumpkin using the link below and our judges will do the rest.

Usual Newsquest rules apply and the winner will be notified.

We will feature a selection of the images in the Argus on Monday.

To enter go to: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pumpkincarving/