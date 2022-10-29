A RIGHT royal time was had when the Zulu queen Nompumelelo Zulu and the South African High Commissioner Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo joined the party for the Royal Welsh Regimental Museum’s Zulu dinner.

They joined descendants of the recipients of the Victoria Cross at Rorke’s Drift in 1879, members of the Royal Welsh and enthusiasts of the 1964 Stanley Baker film Zulu to help seal the hand of friendship between the regiment and the Zulu nation, and see exclusive footage of the making of the one and only Welsh war movie.

David Bromhead, former Colonel of the Royal Regiment of Wales, and great-great nephew of the VC winner Lt Gonville Bromhead (immortalised by Michael Caine in the film) said: "The important thing is that it produces relations between the Zulu Nation, and South Africa, and Wales for the mutual good of all of these nations.”

The VC is currently exhibited in the museum in Brecon until December 16.

Rhondda actor and film maker Glyn Baker, gave commentary to rare footage which is hoped to be incorporated into a documentary focusing on the Zulu experience of the making of the film.

And Queen Nompumeleo honoured Dorcas Cresswell, who initiated and fostered the relationship between the Zulus and the Royal Welsh Regimental Museum.

The Zulus, under King Cetshwayo, achieved the impossible in 1879 by defeating the army of the greatest imperial power of its age at the battle of Iswandlwana.

The 24th Regiment of Foot, a forebear regiment of the Royal Welsh, retrieved its honour with the heroic defence of Rorke’s Drift when a detachment of 150 soldiers held off an attack by more than 3,000 Zulu. Eleven Victoria Cross medals were awarded to the defenders - two of which went to men from Gwent.

Mrs Cresswell was awarded a medal of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died last year of Covid 19, in recognition of the work in cultural exchange, and enabling King Goodwill to meet King Charles - who was Prince of Wales at the time - at the Royal Welsh Show in 2019.