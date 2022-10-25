A WOMAN accused of murdering a man found dead inside a house in Gwent has been refused bail.

Rebecca Press, 31, from Caerphilly, has pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of 57-year-old Richard Marc Ash on July 17 at a property in Elliots Town, New Tredegar.

She made a bail application at Cardiff Crown Court but it was turned down by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

Press has denied murder and an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Michelle Chapman on the same date.

The defendant, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, is due to stand trial on January 9.

Following his death, Mr Ash's parents released a tribute to him.

They said: “Richard Marc was an introverted, lovely person.

"We were blessed to be his parents.

“All those who knew Richard Marc have nothing but praise for the type of man he was.

“He was a lovely person, and we will always remember him as such.”