Stargazers across Gwent joined those in Europe, northeast Africa, western Asia and in and around Russia’s West Siberian Plain to witness a partial solar eclipse on the morning of October 25 and members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were among them. NASA’s eclipse prediction calculator reports that the next solar eclipse that we will be able to see in the UK will not be until March 29, 2025.
Stunning pictures from Gwent show the partial solar eclipse
