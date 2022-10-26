PLANS to build 75 new homes on the former site of a school which have prompted concerns around traffic and parking in the area are moving ahead.

Developer Redrow first lodged plans to redevelop the former site of Newport High School in the Queen's Hill area - which has lain empty for more than 30 years - in 2014, and was granted planning permission last year.

Now Redrow has revealed the development - named Parc Elisabeth in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II - will comprise three, four, and five-bedroom homes, which will be built over the next two years - with show homes available for viewing at Great Milton Park.

When the plans were first revealed objections were raised over the proposed access to the site, which was later moved to Fields Road, next to the former Shire Hall.

This footage, provided by George Thomas, shows the moment two houses were knocked down to make way for the new access.

But other concerns around an increase in traffic in the area, and parking provision, remained.

Andrew Williams, area sales manager for Redrow said: “All 75 homes are part of our heritage collection with a perfect mix of different house types, all of which have been designed with space and light in mind.

“From open plan living that suit modern day living to luxurious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, every inch of our homes has been carefully considered.

"Anyone interested should come to Great Milton Park to take a look at our show homes.”

Mr Williams added: “We are dedicated to designing homes with character that people are proud to live in.

“Parc Elisabeth truly is a development of distinction, set in a charming, characterful area, Parc Elisabeth blends the best of past and present.”

Newport High School closed in 1991, and was demolished in 2003.