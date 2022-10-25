POLICE in Gwent checked dozens of vehicles and seized thousands of cigarettes during a crackdown on rogue traders.

Officers were out in force across the region last week for their annual enforcement campaign targeting illegal businesses.

Between Monday and Friday, police carried out road safety checks on trade vehicles and joined trading standards teams in Torfaen to raid a seller of illegal cigarettes.

The force also worked with Natural Resources Wales to check up on waste and scrap carriers.

Gwent Police and other agencies worked on a joint operation against rogue traders. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

Over the five days of action, the police:

• Stopped and checked 57 vehicles

• Seized three vehicles for having no insurance

• Issued 10 Traffic Offence Reports (Tors) for various offences, including no MOT or vehicle defects like bald tyres, insecure loads and window tints

• Confiscated around 2000 counterfeit cigarettes during a joint operation with Trading Standards in Torfaen

• Issued warnings to four taxi drivers in relation to breaches of council vehicle regulations

"Rogue traders are often dishonest, opportunistic and target the most vulnerable in our communities, conning people out of vast sums of money for unnecessary or overpriced work," said Sergeant Annalea Kift.

“It’s vital we prevent, disrupt and enforce against rogue traders and our message to them is simple: whether you’re using vehicles that aren’t fit for the road, exploiting vulnerable customers by charging for unnecessary work, or selling counterfeit goods, we will continue to work with partners to protect the public.”

In Torfaen, councillor Mandy Owen said: "It is essential that all commercial vehicles are safe and road worthy, especially if you are using them as a form of transport.

“Safe vehicles help reduce the risk of accidents, which is why carrying out spot checks are so important to identify faults and those who may be trading illegally.

“Rogue traders who operate using commercial vehicles are often opportunistic and unscrupulous, targeting the most vulnerable in our communities for profit.

“Crimes like these can have a huge impact on victims and will not be tolerated in Torfaen. We continue to urge residents to contact our trading standards team by phoning 01495 762200 or emailing trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk if they suspect rogue trading practices.”