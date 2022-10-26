Christmas is on its way to Penarth as the town's Christmas light switch on returns next month to mark the start of the festive season.

Penarth Town Council announced the return of the event on the Sunday, November 20, at Windsor Road.

The event starts at 3pm and lasts until 7pm, with a packed stage of entertainment hosted by TV’s Laura Jane Jones.

The event features Christmas favourites from James Williams, the fabulous Gershwin Quartet and dance vibes from Orchestral Beats.

Local heroes PODS will be previewing their pantomime, with the fun kicked off by Rock Choir.

Laura Rochefort, town mayor, said: “I’m so pleased that this important event in the town’s calendar can return after the isolation of the last couple years.

“I am delighted we can bring this free event to the town centre again for families to enjoy. I look forward to the town’s fabulous new lights display and to begin the festive celebrations.”

In the town centre, there are plenty of free activities for the family, with entertainment from Hijinx Theatre’s Grumpy Unicorns, festive crafts with Eggseeds and wonders from Pedal Emporium.

Fairground rides and games will complete the Christmas carnival. There are no dedicated car parks for this event.

The town council advise there will be a number of parking restrictions in the immediate area of the event site to aid with traffic diversions in place over the weekend.

You can keep up to date on the lights switch-on at Facebook and at www.penarthtowncouncil.gov.uk.