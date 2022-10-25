A UNIT has been opened at The Grange for surgery patients who need urgent further treatment to help ease pressures in A&E.

The Same Day Emergency Care Unit has been opened to provide same day assessments and treatment, meaning patients who have had operations can receive emergency care without needing to be admitted to hospital overnight.

This, the health board has said, should free up beds for those who need them most, and reduce pressures on the emergency department.

NHS Wales performance data published last week showed – across Wales – 32.8 per cent of patients were waiting more than four hours in emergency departments for more than four hours, with 10,230 patients waiting 12 hours or more.

Patients are unable to self-present to the Same Day Emergency Care Unit, but instead need to be first assessed either by a GP or a triage nurse.

The health board confirmed that the unit was introduced after investment from the Welsh Government.

