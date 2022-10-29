NEWPORT-BASED Paul Fosh Auctions presents a haul of pre-Christmas properties in its November sale which starts at midday on Tuesday, November 8 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, November 10.

Situated in a secluded lane and benefitting from rear access with driveway for two cars, 7 Waungoch Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, is a mid-terraced property which requires renovation.

Listed with a guide price of £54,000-plus, accommodation includes two reception rooms, kitchen and cloakroom on the ground floor and bathroom and two, originally three bedrooms on the first floor.

The rear garden has gated access to the parking area and road. The property, sold with vacant possession, could achieve rental of £720 pcm.

A mid terrace, three-bedroom property with stone and render elevations to the front, 21 Markham Crescent is situated in the highly sought after area of Oakdale, near Blackwood, close to local amenities, schools and shops.

The property, which has a guide price of £99,000-plus, benefits from fitted kitchen and bathroom and UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested) and front and rear gardens.

A three-bedroom, mid terrace property situated in a convenient and popular location, 3 St Woolos Place, Newport, is let to long term tenants who are keen to remain.

The current rent is £600 per calendar month.

The property, which has a guide price of £110,000-plus, offers good living accommodation and would make an ideal investment for those looking for buy to let. There is an enclosed garden to the rear.

End-of-terrace, three-bedroom property 11 Markham Crescent, Oakdale, is close to local amenities, schools and shops.

The property, which has a guide price of £89,000-plus, benefits from fitted kitchen and bathroom, UPVC double glazing and gas central heating. It has gardens to front and rear.

This fully occupied, detached property, 223 Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, presents an ideal investment opportunity.

The substantial Victorian building, with a guide price of £250,000-plus is currently let to long term tenants.

The ground floor is occupied by Cwmbran Laser and Skin Clinic paying annual rental of £6,000 PA.

The property offers a first floor, two-bedroom flat currently let at £500 pcm and a studio to the ground floor achieving £350 pcm.

The property benefits from parking to the front, double glazed windows, rear garden and garage. The property is managed by Paul Fosh Lettings.

Cwmbran Laser & Skin Clinic remains open and is unaffected.

A substantial bay fronted property, 30 Walmer Road, Newport, which has a guide price of £123,000-plus, offers generous accommodation over two floors and benefits from a fitted kitchen and bathroom and UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).

The three-bedroom property, with forecourt and enclosed rear garden, is currently let to established tenants at £11,100 a year.

A one-bedroom, open plan, detached property, 34A Marlborough Rd, Newport, located close to the city centre could make an ideal buy to let property once finished.

The ground floor offers lounge, kitchen with separate shower room.

On the first floor there is a bedroom and enclosed shower.

To the side of the property there is potential for off road parking. Listed with a guide price of £69,000-plus, it could achieve between £650-£750 a month rental.

A modern and refurbished semi-detached property set on a corner plot in a sought after location, Ty May, West End Avenue, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, offers lounge, kitchen/dining room, cloakroom, three bedrooms and luxury bathroom with wall-mounted television.

The property, with garden and side access, garage and ample parking, has a guide price of £173,000-plus.

The Coach House on desirable Edward VII Avenue, Newport, is set on a prominent plot situated in one of the most prestigious streets of Newport.

Near the Ridgeway with its spectacular far reaching views and nature reserve, the detached, timbered property has off road parking and a front garden.

The eye-catching property, currently arranged as a first floor flat with large garage below but which has planning permission for conversion to a two bedroom house, is listed with a guide price of £191,000-plus.