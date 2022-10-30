BONFIRE night is around the corner with many families across Newport and Gwent set to enjoy fireworks at organised events or a private display in their gardens.

Lighting up the dark skies with colour displays of fireworks may seem like fun, but did you know one little law could cost up to £5,000 if not followed?

It’s the first year that covid restrictions are fully lifted and many people will be excited to join a display.

To avoid getting a fine it’s important to follow the rules, as it is against the law to let off fireworks between 11pm – 7am, with a ban on certain occasions at midnight.

Current laws state people must not throw them or sparklers in a public place as it could lead to a fine of £90 or prison in a severe situation.

Here are some of those all-important rules to keep people safe this bonfire night as fireworks can be distressing to animals, vulnerable children or adults.

For families who have vulnerable people with them, have a plan in place such as being mindful of noise or to use ear defenders.

Newport City Council advise residents to call 999 if they are concerned about a lit bonfire out of control or in a dangerous place.

Fireworks can be available to purchase from October 15 to November 10 for Bonfire Night, December 26 to 31 for New Year, Chinese New Year and Diwali. It is illegal to sell fireworks outside of these periods.

Fireworks can only be sold to over 18s only and can be bought from registered sellers such as supermarkets or a licenced firework shop on selected dates.