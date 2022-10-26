EMERGENCY road works in a Monmouthshire village have resulted in an almost five mile diversion being set up.
A section of Barry Cathlea Road in Llangattock Lingoed has been closed for urgent repairs to a water leak, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water have confirmed.
A stretch of road between Llangattock Lingoed Post Office and the sign for the edge of the village – around 100 yards – has been closed.
The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, October 28.
The rest of Barry Cathlea Road is open on either side for access only.
A diversion has been set up, which takes drivers on a 4.8 mile detour via Grosmont – towards the Old Ross Road – as opposed to the normal 1.7 mile journey.
