A BLACKWOOD man who was released from prison in April has been recalled after breaching his licence conditions.
Nikki Edmunds was jailed for four years and eight months for assault with intent to rob, affray, and dangerous driving, when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
In April – two years and two months into his sentence – he was released on licence.
However, Edmunds, 35, has since breached his licence conditions, and has now been recalled to prison.
Anyone who has any information about Edmunds’ whereabouts should call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200347530.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
