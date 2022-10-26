SALES of eggs to under 18s will be banned by some stores in Newport this weekend in a bid to stop antisocial behaviour over Hallowe'en.

This year is the first Hallowe'en in Wales without full coronavirus restrictions in place in two years, with people set to enjoy the spooky evening.

But alongside the trick or treat fun can be antisocial behaviour with raw eggs being lauched at cars and windows.

This year some stores will stop selling eggs to children in a bid to support the community.

The Premier store on Cardiff Road will not be selling eggs for the duration of the spooky holiday.

Sunny Grewal, manager of the store,said: “We have a request from the police across the road to stop selling eggs for the period, the eggs cause more excitement so we will be not selling them to teenagers.”

Meanwhile, in the city centre the Londis convenience store and post office on Upper Dock Street will also be banning the sale of eggs to teenagers under the age of 18.

The shop will be asking for ID to all those who look underage, to stop eggs from being sold to underage children and to stop anti-social behaviour in the area.

Tas Sadaf works alongside her husband in the shop and has seen a lot of anti-social behaviour in the area on previous Hallowe'en nights.

She said: “We won’t be selling eggs to underage teenagers, as we know a lot of them will throw them at shops or other properties and even at taxi drivers.

“There was a lot of that last year, so we will stop selling them and if anyone underage comes here, we will refuse to sell eggs to them and will ask them for ID.

“Some of them laugh as they think it’s silly, but I am just doing my job so we will be limiting egg sales on Hallowe'en.”

Iceland on Commercial Street will be selling eggs at their own discretion from Saturday, Tesco and Asda were also approached for a comment.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Morrisons said: “There are no plans to stop under 18s from buying eggs over Hallowe'en.”