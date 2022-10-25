A MAN jailed for nearly five years after attacking his victim with a meat cleaver is wanted by police.
Nikki Edmunds, 35, from Blackwood, has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions following his release from jail.
The defendant was locked up in 2020 for attempted robbery, affray, possessing an offensive weapon, criminal damage and dangerous driving.
Gwent Police are appealing to the public to contact them if you know where he is.
Call 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2200347530.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
