A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TOM KENT, 18, of Uskvale Drive, Caerleon, Newport, was fined £800 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and a public order offence on Cambrian Road on May 8.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs, £75 in compensation and an £80 surcharge.

ZAK CARPENTER, 22, of Ashville, Oakdale, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Heol Pwllypant, Caerphilly, on October 1.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

NICHOLAS WARDLE, 24, of Park Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Davies Street, Ystrad Mynach, on April 13.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and must pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

NICHOLAS HARRHY, 28, of Clevedon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on High Cross Road on May 13.

He was fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

PIERRE DUPON, 35, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £364 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted stealing bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey worth £210 from Sainsbury’s on May 24.

MATTHEW CAMERON, 39, of Crown Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 in Pontypool on October 1.

He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

COREY HAYNES, 32, of no fixed abode, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £325 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on July 23.

JASON ROGERS, 50, of Morrisville Lane, Brynawel, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on October 3.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.