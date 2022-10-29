A FAMILY-RUN hotel in Gwent will soon be in new hands, after a deal was reportedly completed for its sale.

The current owners of the Ynysddu Hotel confirmed they would be leaving the business on November 24 and have said an emotional goodbye to their customers.

“Many of you have become like family to us over the years and we hope the friendships we've made will long continue,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

“The support that you've given us has been amazing and will never be forgotten and the memories we have will be cherished forever.”

The eight-bedroom hotel in Ynysddu – between Risca and Blackwood – is described as being “situated in the heart of the Sirhowy Valley Country Walk” and serving “traditional pub food”.

Ynysddu Hotel. (Image: Sage auctions via Rightmove)

The current owners said their successors “are planning to keep the hotel running and I hope that with your continued custom that our traditional family pub long remains a part of our great village”.

Ynysddu Hotel went up for auction in September, with a guide price of £495,000, but the Sage Auctions Ltd website shows no bids were received.

Instead, the current owners said they had “accepted an offer on the hotel”.

Inside the bar area of the Ynysddu Hotel. (Image: Sage auctions via Rightmove)

At auction, it was marketed as “an attractive detached hotel located in a scenic location”, and a “substantial building with huge potential”.

News of the change of hands was a bittersweet moment for many Ynysddu Hotel customers.

One said: “Very sad, but also very excited for your new step in life.”

Another patron said: “You'll be greatly missed. Glad we've got a few more meals with you before you go. We love coming down.”

Inside the restaurant area at the Ynysddu Hotel. (Image: Sage auctions via Rightmove)

A third customer added: “It won't be the same without you all as it’s been a family business for so many years. All the best in your new adventures and hope [the] new owners will follow in your footsteps.”

Another paid tribute to the hotel’s community role.

“You have been a solid part of our lives,” they said. “Celebrating the good times and supporting the difficult times. Wishing you all the best for your next chapter.”