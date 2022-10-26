A MAN has appeared in court charged with raping a woman.
Paywend Ali, 20, from Newport, is also accused of sexual assault.
The prosecution claim the alleged offences took place in the city on October 16.
Ali, of Alexandra Road, Pill, was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He is due to appear before the crown court on November 18.
