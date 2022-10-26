IT HAS emerged that a girl was also hurt in Sunday’s rollercoaster incident at Oakwood Theme Park in which a man was injured.

The child, who is understood to be the man's daughter, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The information was released by the Health and Safety Executive who are seeking to establish what happened on the theme park’s popular Treetops ride.

The man was also taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Oakwood has said it is "deeply saddened" by the incident.

Eyewitness Dr Harriet Lloyd, of Carmarthen, whose husband and young son were at the front of the ride, said people were heard screaming in the carriages at the back.

"My husband turned around and saw a girl aged about 14 screaming: 'Stop!',” she said. “A man in the carriage with her had been thrown out.

"It looked like the last few carriages were loose and wobbling. He'd been thrown out (and) other passengers were holding the carriage because it had become a bit loose."

HSE said it would not provide any further details relating to the investigation at this stage.

The park will re-open this coming weekend for the second of its Hallowe’en- themed events, with Treetops remaining closed.

The statement from Oakwood Theme Park said: "We are deeply saddened by the incident that took place on our Treetops ride on Sunday, October 23 in which one of our visitors sustained an injury.

"We are co-operating fully with the HSE investigation into the incident and are unable to comment further at this stage.

"The health, safety, and wellbeing of all our visitors and staff is of paramount importance to us.

"Following guidance from the HSE, Oakwood Theme Park will re-open for the half term holiday in Wales on Saturday, October 29 as planned with Treetops remaining closed during the period of investigation.

"All guests affected by yesterday’s closure, will be contacted directly by a member of our team."