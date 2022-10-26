CALLS from a bereaved mother to re-evaluate road safety measures at a notorious accident hotspot where her daughter died have been backed by councillors.

Jo Jones is the mother of Laurie Jones, who died after her car came off the B4251 at the Wyllie bends in October 2019. Since then, the family has campaigned tirelessly for a metal barrier to be placed along the road, which links Ynysddu and Gelligroes.

Laurie, 23, was a paediatric nurse and was driving home from a shift at University Hospital Wales in Cardiff when she crashed.

The motion, proposed by Ynysddu’s independent councillors Jan Jones and Janine Reed, called for the cabinet’s decision for a concrete post and chain-link fencing to be re-evaluated.

This came following a protest held last Saturday, October 22, which was organised by Mrs Jones and saw more than 100 supporters walking the Wyllie bends. Laurie’s grandfather, Leighton Reardon, held a sign that read: “A weak fence for a weak council.”

The protest last week

A petition supporting Mrs Jones’s calls was passed around on the day of the protest and received 124 signatures.

At the environment and sustainability scrutiny committee meeting, Mrs Jones said: “If the car hadn’t reached the river she would’ve survived. The river is a threat to life.”

In February 2022, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet approved concrete post and chain-link fencing for the road – at a cost of £350,000.

But the material of the fence was changed to metal via a delegated decision by head of infrastructure, Marcus Lloyd.

Mrs Jones said she felt the officers and the local authority had not been “transparent” with her.

On September 11, a van crashed through the fence creating significant damage – the driver was believed to be unharmed.

At the meeting, Independent councillor Nigel Dix said: “I’m curious as to why the council thought a boundary fence would stop cars in any way shape or form.”

Cllr Dix, who represents Blackwood, added: “Had crash barriers been there it could’ve been a different story.”

Labour councillor for Cefn Fforest and Pengam, Shane Williams, said: “What we have got now isn’t substantial enough and we need to look at what to do differently.”

Mr Lloyd said: “The fencing isn’t substantial enough to take a head-on collision. It’s a boundary fence, it can take on some impact.”

The Wyllie bends. Picture: Jo Williams

At the protest last weekend Mrs Jones described Laurie as a “quiet, kind and helpful” girl.

She added: “She loved being in work and doing her job, she dedicated her life to helping others. She would never expect the turnout today.”

Scrutiny members were told that on the day Laurie passed away, she had saved a baby’s life while on shift.

Cllr Reed said: “At the protest on Saturday, many people discussed friends and family who had been hurt along the road.”

Cllr Jones called on the council to reinstate street lighting on the Wyllie bends. According to the report presented to the committee, street lighting on the road is “not deemed necessary” – due to the 40mph speed limit.

The motion to re-evaluate the cabinet’s decision on the fencing was supported by 11 scrutiny members, one voted against it, and one abstained. It will now be presented to cabinet.