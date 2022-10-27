AN EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD man and a 17-year-old boy are to go on trial for causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an alleged city centre assault.

Callum Baker, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, and the youth, who cannot be named because of his age, denied committing the charge against Daniel Cooke, aged 32, on September 22.

Bridge Street in Newport was cordoned off for around 10 hours following the alleged incident.

Judge Daniel Williams set a trial date of March 8.

Baker and the boy were both remanded into custody following the short hearing at Newport Crown Court.