This November marks the 183rd anniversary of the Chartist uprising, and I’m pleased to see the Newport Rising Festival once again happening in our city.

The event, hosted by Our Chartist Heritage, commemorates the Chartists fight for the right to vote, the right of the common people as they marched on the Westgate Hotel in Newport on November 4, 1983. It was a huge milestone on the road to democracy and is a part of history that is unique to our city and region that we should certainly honour.

As part of the commemorations, a series of events have been organised across the weekend of the 4th- 6th of November featuring the torch lit march, music, art, and film. The full itinerary and details can be found here: https://www.newportrising.co.uk/lineup. These activities do so much to promote Newport, the festival tells this powerful story and unites our city.

Baby Loss Awareness Week, a week recognising losing a baby as one the most difficult and heart-breaking experiences that anyone can go through. The First Minister sponsored Baby Loss Awareness in the Senedd last week, acknowledging that families affected by heart breaking tragedy deserve all the help the system can give them, including from paediatric pathology.

A recent visit to join Caerleon Kindness Exchange for the opening sessions of Caerleon Community Pantry saw a weekend filled with kindness.

Caerleon’s Community Pantry is organised by Green Caerleon, a group set up to bring people together who are interested in living more sustainably and taking small steps to reduce impact on the environment and hosted in Caerleon Police Station’s car park.

Volunteer Aimee said: “Green Caerleon is a community group which is supporting people to live more sustainably. We do this in a number of ways from running a children's costume library to helping households to grow their own fruit and vegetables. The new community pantry is a great addition to the community as it will support people who need food whilst also reducing food waste.”

The cost-of-living crisis will have an impact on us all, and it is positive to see communities coming together to help each other.

As always, if there is anything at all I can help with related to the Senedd, or if you have any issues or concerns, please get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome, email Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or call 01633 376627.