A FORMAL planning application has been submitted for Caerphilly town centre’s new “container style” market – this is what it tells us.

The proposals would see 33 shipping containers set up at the site, which will be home to a range of shops, restaurants, bars, and offices.

The market is described as “temporary” and will be located where Specsavers on Cardiff Road stood for up to five years.

The new market is part of the council’s Caerphilly 2035 masterplan, which aims to regenerate and transform the town centre. The council also has informal plans to demolish the existing Caerphilly Indoor Market on Pentrebane Street.

According to the design and access statement, Caerphilly County Borough Council is aiming for a set-up similar to Barry’s Goodsheds.

An artist's impression of the market, as seen from Dafydd Williams Park. Picture: Caerphilly County Borough Council

As customers enter the market from Cardiff Road they will be faced with shops on their left, a bar area in the middle and seating to their right.

The application states: “The ‘street’ of retail units to the left will have suspended ‘bus-stop’ style signage, creating an exciting and engaging scene, advertising the range and variety of retails on offer.”

Food and drink stations will be located on the upper floor, with covered seating. Additionally, four of the containers will be used as office spaces aimed at start-up businesses.

The roof of the market is proposed to have a range of finishes including a green roof blanket which will catch rain water, a canopy, and container roof.

External space for pop-up stalls is also included in the plans, which would be used during events such as the Big Cheese or the annual Christmas market.

An artist's impression of the market, as seen from Cardiff Road. Picture: Caerphilly County Borough Council

According to the plans the most important part of the development is “maximising its presence” on Cardiff Road – this will be done by a visually enticing entrance.

Park Lane adjoins Dafydd Williams park, therefore the market will be arranged to minimise the impact on the existing trees.

A new pedestrian path could be created to lead from the market to Dafydd Williams park, which would “provide opportunities for functions to spill-out onto the park”.

The plans also state that the development intends to use its proximity to Caerphilly Castle to its benefit and “maximise views”.

Fourteen paring spaces, including one accessible space, have been proposed – these will only be used by traders and staff, as well as for deliveries.

An artist's impression of the market, as seen from Park Lane. Picture: Caerphilly County Borough Council

Bike stands are expected to be provided for public and staff use.

The planning application is expected to go to the planning committee for a decision before December 10.

The council has said the new market is subject to funding from the Welsh Government, but if all goes ahead, it is expected to open in summer 2023.

Council leader Sean Morgan said: “This proposed market development will help breathe new life into the town and forms part of the Caerphilly 2035 masterplan which will help transform this key strategic town centre over the coming years.

“The proposed closure of the privately owned market hall at Pentrebane Street will result in the creation of this new, fit for purpose market development at a more prominent site. This will also facilitate the delivery of a new mixed-use development on Pentrebane Street which will provide much-needed new homes and new commercial and retail space on the ground floor.”