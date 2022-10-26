SPOOKY season is well and truly upon us, and if you want to get in the spooky spirit before any events next weekend, then head down to your local Starbucks to try a brand new drink.
Starbucks is no stranger to a seasonal drink, and this brand new Frappuccino screams spooky season.
The limited edition drink is available now, but only while stocks last so if you want to get your hands on the drink then you better head to Starbucks soon!
Starbucks Hallowe'en drink
The drink consists of a creamy base of sour apple flavour, a drizzle of black sauce made from white mocha and is topped with a green apple flavour whipped cream.
It joins a host of spooky options on the Starbucks menu including the Glow In The Dark Reusable Cold Cup, covered in spider webs and complete with a holographic sticker set so you can personalise it.
Looking for a terrifying treat to complement your drink? Starbucks has got you covered, as the Gingerbread Skeleton Biscuit returns!
A subtly spiced ginger biscuit, hand-iced and dressed for trick-or-treating in a barista apron.
If that’s not to your fancy, why not try the new Rest In Chocolate Muffin, a chunk-filled chocolate sponge with a soft chocolate centre, topped with a white chocolate tombstone.
The new beverages are available to enjoy from Starbucks stores and drive-throughs across the UK while stocks last.
Starbucks branches in Gwent:
- Cwmbran: Gwent Square
- Monmouth: A40 services northbound
- Newport: Kingsway Centre, Emlyn Street
- Newport: In Cineworld, Newport Retail Park, Spytty
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here