GORDON Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are reuniting on a new road trip in 2023.

The trio has confirmed that they are hitting the road together for a new adventure airing on ITV and ITVX in early 2023.

The amigos will be let loose in Spain as they once again get behind the wheel of their beloved RV Camper van.

Here's everything we know so far and when we can expect it on our screens.

Viva España! Gordon, Gino and Fred are back for a brand-new Road Trip. The award-winning series will return to ITV and ITVX in early 2023@GordonRamsay @Ginofantastico @fredsirieix1

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España! will build on the amazing adventures that the guys went across France, Italy, Scotland, Morocco, the US, Lapland and Greece.

In the new series, they are in search of the best seafood, wine, tapas on offer.

However, viewers can expect the same "brand of bromance and bickering" we have come to expect from the group as well as "spectacular food and plenty of pranks"

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, said:"We can't wait to get back on the road with the viewers’ favourite trio, Gordon, Gino and Fred, for another unmissable culinary adventure. We have a few surprises planned to ensure that this will be a trip to remember - Spain won't know what's hit it!"

The group will be battling it out for supremacy in everything in the new series from driving to cooking, jamón tasting and flamenco dancing as ITV promises some of the trio's most extreme high adrenaline activities yet.

Gordon Ramsay said: “Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain. Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

If you can't wait until next year, we've got good news for you because ITV is airing two special episodes over the festive period.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Unseen will treat fans to never-before-seen action from across their earlier Road Trip antics.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España! will air on ITV and ITVX in early 2023.