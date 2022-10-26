SCOTTISH pop star, Lewis Capaldi was thrown off the popular dating app, Tinder after site operators thought he was a catfish.

The musician, who recently announced a new album and a much anticipated European tour, had his profile pulled because it was believed to be fake.

The chart-topping sensation, who recently returned to recorded music with his new hit single Forget Me, acknowledged the situation in his usual humourous light.

The singer from West Lothian joked that there would be 'better' celebrities to catfish people as, adding that his Tinder profile doesn't "get many bites."

In a G2 interview with the Guardian Lewis said: “Yeah, they thought I was catfishing. If I was going to catfish any celebrity, it wouldn’t be me. You can’t get many bites on a Lewis Capaldi Tinder account, and I know that, because I own one."

Lewis Capaldi on dating

Lewis noted that when it comes to dating, his position in pop culture causes issues, saying: "You have to worry about this sort of power imbalance. I have to assume that most girls my age, in the UK or Scotland at least, have a passing familiarity with who I am, even if they’re not into me, so that makes things weird.

"It’s an odd dynamic, where they’ll at least have an idea of what I’m like, but I know nothing about them.

“On the other hand, we’ve seen so many men take advantage of their positions of power and their positions of influence. I don’t want to take advantage of my position in that way. I’m happier being used than using someone, do you know what I mean?”

Lewis Capaldi's new album and European tour dates

Last week, Lewis Capaldi announced a double whammy of a new album and continental tour across dozens of countries.

The new album, named Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be the singer's second studio album.

Capaldi also announced a set of European dates in cities like Glasgow, London, Berlin, and Madrid.

