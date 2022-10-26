KSI claims Asda workers are selling his Prime energy drinks on the black market as they become almost impossible to buy in store.

The drinks can be found for sale on eBay for more than 500 times their £2 retail price, the YouTuber, rapper and boxer alleges.

Speaking in an interview with The Fellas podcast, KSI said: “It’s always sold out man. Honestly, people are selling it on the blackmarket.

“I kid you not, the only place you’re meant to get Prime is Asda and Arsenal stadium, but people are getting it at petrol stations.”

The 29-year-old, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, added: “Asda employees aren’t even putting it on the shelves anymore. They’re shipping it out lowkey.

“They’re like ‘what’s the point? I put it on the shelf and it’s gone instantly. I’m just going to sell it on the black market myself’.

“That’s what they’re doing bro, and then people are making Ps from it because you can’t get it anywhere.”

The Prime Hydration drinks were created by KSI and his fellow influencer Logan Paul after their celebrity boxing match in 2019.

The pair said they wanted the brand to rival the likes of “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade and Powerade”.

Prime has proven so popular that Asda introduced a three-bottle limit, but now the product is selling on £1,129.99 for 24 drinks.

While one user is even trying to charge £1,000 for a single bottle.

An Asda spokesman said stores were receiving regular deliveries of Prime but decline to comment to The Sun about colleagues buying stock.