HUNDREDS of cannabis plants have been removed from a drug farm discovered above a Newport theatre.

Gwent Police confirmed a “large cannabis cultivation” was discovered at a property on Cambrian Road in the city centre.

The drug farm was discovered on the floors above the Reality Theatre – in the space which the theatre thought was left empty.

Theatre staff told the Argus that they only discovered the illicit activity after there was a leak in the roof and the ceiling fell through.

They called for a locksmith and a plumber to take a look at the upstairs levels – which are separate to the theatre, and they found the farm.

The police were called, but the building was initially deemed unsafe to investigate, so officers were stationed outside the theatre for several days.

Fortunately, this did not impact the theatre, as it hosted a gig the following evening.

Reality Theatre moved into the ground floor site in April, and staff said they thought the upstairs was completely empty, adding there was “no smell” of cannabis coming through.

When the upstairs levels were declared safe the “hundreds of plants” were removed.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “A large cannabis cultivation was found at a property on Cambrian Road.

“This was discovered on the afternoon of Friday, September 30.

“The building was initially deemed structurally unsafe to enter, however hundreds of plants have now been removed and enquiries are ongoing.”

The building went up for auction on October 25, with a guide price of £175,000, and has now been sold.

It is described as an “attractive three-storey property in the centre of Newport”, with the ground floor office currently let to the Reality Theatre.

The upper floors were described as “currently vacant offices with their own entrance” which have previously had planning approved for conversion into two apartments, although this has now lapsed.