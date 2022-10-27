A WOMAN pleaded guilty on the day of her trial to carrying out two assaults.
Kaylie Nightingale, 26, admitted attacking Alesha Pearce and Danya Marsden in Blaenavon more than two years ago.
The offences took place on August 23, 2020, Newport Crown Court heard.
Nightingale, of Granby Close, Llanelli, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
She admitted the offences before a jury was sworn in.
Sentence was adjourned until December 12.
The defendant was granted bail.
