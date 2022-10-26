A LABOUR councillor suggested residents should buy a head torch during a heated scrutiny debate on street lighting.

Since late 2019, street lights across Caerphilly County Borough have been switched off each night between midnight and 5.30am.

The Labour-led council has previously said its the policy is intended to limit environmental impact. But Plaid Cymru and Independent councillors have argued it is to do with cost-cutting.

At an environment and sustainability committee held on Tuesday, October 25, it was agreed that the street lighting policy would be reviewed.

During the debate, and prior to the review decision, Cllr Ceri Wright suggested that residents who come home from late shifts in the dark could buy head torches which “aren’t too expensive”.

Cllr Wright, who represents Risca West, said: “They cost £5 and do the job perfectly – I can see where I’m stepping.”

Since the policy was implemented, the council has received 316 complaints about street lights. Across the county borough 22,344 out of 27,373 are switched off at midnight.

Labour councillor Carl Cuss put forward the proposal that “cabinet reviews the street lighting policy and looks to implement a central management system which is fit for purpose”.

The report presented to the committee revealed a new central management system, which would allow more control over individual street lights, would cost around £3.5 million.

Cllr Cuss, who represents Rhymney, described the current street lighting system as “pre-historic”.

He added: “The policy states that if there’s anti-social behaviour issues or the police feel it’s necessary, we should be able to put them back on. We need to invest in street lighting.”

Cllr Shane Williams said: “If we had a central management system, surely this would allow us to be more creative in our approach?”

Cllr Williams, who represents Cefn Fforest and Pengam, added: “Potential crime is one of the major concerns that people come to me with.”

The report presented to scrutiny stated: “To date there is no associated link that has been established between the occurrence of crime and the reduction in street lighting operating hours policy.”

Earlier this month, Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said it would be his “preference” that street lights are switched on.

Nine councillors voted in favour of Cllr Cuss’ amendment to the council’s recommendations, and five voted against.

Cllr Nigel Dix, who represents Blackwood, said: “I have been at the council long enough to hear the first story as to why we turned the lights off, which was to save £900,000.”

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member with responsibility for climate change, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, said: “The previous council did highlight cost savings but also carbon reductions.”

Cllr Colin Elsbury questioned if the lights were LED and therefore energy efficient, why couldn’t they be switched on?

He added: “We have people who are paying council tax – which goes up every year – and they are walking in the pitch black.”

Mark Williams, corporate director of economy and environment, said despite the fact 100 per cent of the council’s energy comes from renewable sources – this doesn’t mean its carbon neutral.

During the meeting, Cllr Cuss also raised concerns about money that had been allocated to create safer streets in Rhymney – where the street lights remain switched off.

He said: “I want to know where that money has gone and if it’s going to be re-invested in Rhymney to make our community safer.”

The report, which recommends that the council continues to work with Gwent Police and deals with individual concerns – with the additional amendment – was supported by 12 councillors and two voted against it.