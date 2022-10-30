A FARMHOUSE is up for sale near Blackwood, complete with around an acre of land and four additional properties on-site.

This development is being sold as a single lot which comprises the farmhouse - with approximately an acre of land, as well as a refurbished semi-detached barn, a semi-detached cottage, a three-bedroom detached cottage which is part-completed and foundations for additional three-bedroom detached cottage.

Gelli Gynnes Farmhouse is approached through double bespoke gates leading to off-road parking and natural stone rebuilt walls.

At the rear, there is approximately an acre of land principally laid to lawn with planning permission for a double garage.

The listing states that the property "must be viewed to be fully appreciated".

To find out more, or for additional information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/126718382