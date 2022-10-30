A FARMHOUSE is up for sale near Blackwood, complete with around an acre of land and four additional properties on-site.
This development is being sold as a single lot which comprises the farmhouse - with approximately an acre of land, as well as a refurbished semi-detached barn, a semi-detached cottage, a three-bedroom detached cottage which is part-completed and foundations for additional three-bedroom detached cottage.
Gelli Gynnes Farmhouse is approached through double bespoke gates leading to off-road parking and natural stone rebuilt walls.
At the rear, there is approximately an acre of land principally laid to lawn with planning permission for a double garage.
The listing states that the property "must be viewed to be fully appreciated".
To find out more, or for additional information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/126718382
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here