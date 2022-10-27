SUPERMARKETS in Newport are being stripped bare, with customers waking up early to get their hands on the new Prime energy drink created by British rapper KSI.

Asda sold out of Prime Hydration within minutes of opening its doors on Wednesday morning, with teenagers across the country queuing at 5am to get their hands on the drink.

The Argus went down to Asda in Pill to see if we could find any, only to be told it sold out before the morning was out. We were advised to arrive at shop as soon as it opens in the morning if we wanted to be in with a chance of scoring a couple of bottles.

Asda is the only UK supermarket where the drink is available, along with the Arsenal Emirates Stadium in London. But, with demand so high, sellers have been taking to websites such as eBay and Amazon to sell on bottles.

Rapper KSI, 29, created the drink with his fellow YouTube influencer Logan Paul after their celebrity boxing match in 2019.

It has proven so popular that Asda introduced a three-bottle limit to each customer. Usually priced at £2, bottles can currently be found on eBay starting at £13.99 - with some as expensive as £10,000.

Meanwhile it is also available on Amazon from £24.99 up to £29.99 for a 500ml bottle -and are selling out fast.

The rapper took to twitter to express his frustration after reports of his drinks being sold on the black market.

This annoys me so much. We’re trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black market selling. Me and Logan ain’t made any money from Prime. It’s all going back into the business to increase the supply. We’re trying people 😔 pic.twitter.com/u1WOZD7XFW — ksi (@KSI) October 22, 2022

The statement read: “This annoys me so much; we are trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black market selling.

“Me and Logan haven’t made any money from Prime, its all going back into the business to increase the supply.”

Who is KSI?





KSI is an English YouTuber and rapper born in London in 1993. His real name is Olayinka Williams Olatunji, and goes by JJ.

He first started gaining attention on YouTube as a gamer, showing clips of him playing football video game FIFA, before doing vlog-style uploads.

As a musician he formed an entertainment collective called Ultimate Sidemen, with the goal of helping each other expand their online presences.

He later become popular in the UK with his debut song Lamborghini, which reached number 30 in the UK singles chart.

He released his first album titled Dissimulation in May 2020, before his second album All Over the Place came out in July last year.

His track with Craig David titled Really Love was number one in the UK singles chart in October 2020, which was his second number one of that year after his track with Nathan Dawe reached number one.