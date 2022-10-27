Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Newport City Council is to permanently ban all vehicles except pedal cycles from proceeding along Devon Place other than in an eastbound direction.

It is also to ban all vehicles except pedal cycles from proceeding along Stanley Road other than in a southbound direction.

It is also to permanently establish a contraflow cycle lane in Devon Place.

- Newport City Council is to temporarily close the towpath on sections of the the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal so that work can be carried out to trees suffering from ash dieback disease. The work will be carried out incrementally and sections of the towpath will be closed when necessary. Alternative routes will be provided where possible and will be signposted.

It is proposed that the order will start on October 30, 2022, and will be in force for no more than six months.

- Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Iris Pauline Thorne (deceased), formerly of 13 Glyn Anwen, Gainsborough Drive, Newport, who died on June 1, 2022.

- Newport City Council is to divert sections of the footpath 392/9 at Goldcliff to a new line.

A copy of the order and the map can be seen free of charge at the Civic Centre, Newport.

The order came into force on October 25, 2022.

- Shadow Scaffolding Ltd of Unit B, Angel Lane Industrial Estate, Aberbargoed, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit B, Angel Lane Industrial Estate, Aberbargoed, as an operating centre for 30 goods vehicles and two trailers.