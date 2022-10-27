A MEXICAN-INSPIRED festival of colour, music, craft and worship will be held in Newport this weekend, with the Day of the Dead - or Día de los Muertos - Festival.
The Place Newport, at 9-10 Bridge Street, will host a weekend packed full of activities for all ages, with performances, workshops, talks in commemoration and celebration of those who are no longer with us - in true Latino style.
Expect bursts of colour, music spilling into the streets and joyful ways to celebrate.
The event kicks off on Friday, and will run until Sunday.
For a full programme of what's on and how to book follow @theplacenewport on all social media platforms or visit the website at www.theplacenewport.com
Why not pop in and have a chat at The Place, 9-10 Bridge Street, Newport, NP20 4AL
What's on at the Day of the Dead Festival?
Friday, October 28
- 7-11pm: Party. Adults only - tickets needed. Live music and Latino kitchen takeover with late night tacos. Best dressed Frida Khalo competition.
Saturday, October 29
- 11-1pm: Hallowe'en Makers Market. Free family-friendly workshops and interactions - face painting, sugar skulls/Calaveras and family fun.
- 11am and 2pm: Witchy Workshops. 10+, free, but tickets needed. Join Newport artist Olneya to create witchy wonderment out of recycled and reclaimed wood.
- 1-3pm: Rites of Passage - panel talk one. Adults only - tickets needed. Individuals who are experienced in all things death and ritual. Scientists, archaeologists and people from different cultures talk about the process of death, ritualism and cultural traditions as we deconstruct our rites of passage and relationship to death. Featuring Gilly Adams, Dr Ffion Reynolds and more.
- 3pm-5pm: Death Cafe - Hosted by Gilly Adams. Adults only - free, but must register beforehand. At a Death Cafe people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. The objective is 'to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives'. A Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counselling session.
Sunday, October 30
- 10am: Coffee and cacao. Free. Start your Sunday the right way with Mexican pastry, and fresh cacao.
- 1pm-3pm Hallowein Dachshund walk and sausage dog cafe. Free but please register. Bring your sausage dog along to Newport’s first sausage dog cafe. Starting at The Place and heading on a walk around the river. Prize for best dressed weinerdog.
- 1pm-3pm: SHRINE and ALTER/Cempasúchil Workshop with Marega Palser. Free but please register. Inspired by the Indian pathway shrines and the Mexican Day of the Dead alters, this workshop gives a window in how to create your own personal shrine as well as creating a collective alter piece. The collecting of objects are the beginnings of alter and shrine making - be they shells, bones, jewels, photographs, toys, comics etc. They can be seen as a way of celebrating, remembering and telling a story. The shrine/alter provides the frame for us to express the way we chose to arrange the things that mean something to us. Materials will be provided and you and you are welcome to bring your own objects and offerings.
- 6pm: Procession to the River Usk. Bring costumes, puppets, processions, pieces and offerings.
- 9pm: Performance at The Venue. 14+ - tickets needed. Dominique Fester presents a trio of terrifying tales. Dominique is a laqoc trained clown whose ghostly retellings are inspired by folk and ancient vaudevillian music traditions.
