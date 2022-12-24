THE lead up to the festive period can be fraught with temptation, especially for those who are dealing with substance misuse problems.

It's an issue Sharon, a Peer in Newport and volunteer for Kaleidoscope, knows only too well. She says people consume excess amounts socially, to be part of a group.

She has lived experience of alcohol addiction and says: “The access of drugs and alcohol within the festive season is very high as everyone wants to enjoy themselves”.

The lead up to the festive period can be difficult for a lot of people, whether you are using drugs and/or alcohol or whether you are in recovery. Kaleidoscope say it is important to take care of yourself, your friends, and your family members at this time of year.

Excessive drug and alcohol use can affect your behaviour and lead to unwanted consequences. It is important to know your triggers and limits to prepare yourself to help minimise the risk of harm.

This could include knowing your routine and when it changes, knowing how to stay focused on your goals, planning in advance, considering your own tolerance, not using or drinking alone, looking after your mates, using clean equipment, thinking about your surroundings for safety and not driving/using machinery.

This is where Kaleidoscope steps in. Kaleidoscope runs projects across Wales and helps upwards of 10,000 people a year to achieve their goals and live better in their communities. By helping people wishing to get support with their substance use, its services offer advice on harm reduction, relapse prevention, detox, and recovery services and more.

Kaleidoscope offer a needle exchange service, drug testing options, information on safer alcohol and drug use and individualised support plans.

Sharon says that for her, indulgence of alcohol has always led to uncertainty of the unknown, for example, being banged up in prison. She said it contributed to her suffering mentally and physically and that it took over her life and memory without her knowing it.

When asked what message she would want to send to others that may be facing similar issue she said: “Please don’t let alcohol or drug use take hold of you this festive season. Contact Kaleidoscope and get the help you need.”

If you are worried about yourself, a friend, or a family member Kaleidoscope can help.

Visit the website where you can find advice on drug and alcohol use, as well as contact information.

Resolven House, St Mellons Business Park, Fortran Road, St Mellons, CF3 0EY -kaleidoscope68.org - 01633 811 950 - info@kaleidoscope68.org - Facebook: @Kaleidoscope