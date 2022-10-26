AN APPEAL has been launched after a man reportedly robbed a woman on a mobility scooter.

Gwent Police are investigating following a report of robbery on Broad Street in Blaenavon on Tuesday, October 18.

A woman in her 50s, who was on a mobility scooter, was reportedly approached by a man at around 4.45pm.

Officers said the woman’s phone and bank cards were stolen, as well as cash.

The woman was not injured during the incident, police have said.

An investigation has been launched, and Gwent Police have appealed for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, and anyone who was on Broad Street or the B4246 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, contact them.

“We’re investigating a report of a robbery on Broad Street, Blaenavon, on Tuesday, October 18 at around 4.45pm,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“A woman, in her 50s, on a mobility scooter was approached by a man who reportedly took her mobile phone, bank cards and a quantity of cash.

“The man is described as white, around six feet tall and of big build. He was wearing dark clothing and has an eyebrow piercing above his left eye.”

Anyone with any information can call 101, or can send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200353615.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.