THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, theft and affray.

We look at their cases.

Melanie Grant

Melanie Grant stole alcohol worth more than £1,000 after she targeted the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Cwmbran twice within days of each other.

The 36-year-old from Monmouth pleaded guilty to two counts of theft which put her in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

She was jailed for 28 weeks.

Rhys Hall

Young drug dealer Rhys Hall was drawn into a life of crime by his father who he has now joined in prison.

The 21-year-old was locked up for trafficking cocaine just months after he was given a suspended sentence for selling the class A drug.

Hall, from Abertillery, was jailed for four years and six months.

Wayne Scotland

A convicted killer turned to drug dealing following his release from prison after serving a life sentence for murder.

Wayne Scotland became involved in crime again after moving to Newport from London where he had murdered a man in 1997.

The 48-year-old started selling cannabis in Gwent and was jailed for 10 months.

Liam Caddick-Cairns

A Newport drug dealer not long released from prison recruited his girlfriend to help him sell cocaine and cannabis on the streets of Gwent.

Liam Caddick-Cairns, 25, was arrested after plainclothes police caught him selling to addicts in Cwmbran.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was jailed for four years.

Matthew Scriven

A man armed himself with a knife and threatened to slit a neighbour's throat.

Judge Niclas Parry told Matthew Scriven: “People were clearly terrified and there were children present."

The 27-year-old defendant, from Caerphilly, who admitted affray and possession of a bladed article, was locked up for a year.

Raymond McInnes

A drug dealer started taking crack cocaine at the age of 13 and heroin when he was 14.

Raymond McInnes pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The 36-year-old, of Cwrt y Gamlas, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for 32 months.