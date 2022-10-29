THE family of a six-year-old girl from Six Bells with diplegia cerebral palsy are on a mission to raise £50,000 to help pay for special treatment in London.

Bella Mcloughlin's condition affects her walking and she currently walks on her tiptoes due to her spasticity, which causes her pain in her legs, balance problems, many falls, coordination problems, poor posture, being unable to walk for long distances and being unable to walk on uneven surfaces.

Bella was born at 33 weeks and as a baby had delayed milestones.

She lives with her mum Siobhan Mcloughlin, 28, dad, Jamie Hamm, 33, and little sister Thea, who is two.

Ms Mcloughlin said: "As Bella is getting older her symptoms are becoming more apparent and affecting her more.

Bella and her little sister Thea

"Unfortunately, NHS Wales do not have the funding for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery and are unable to help us. The Portland hospital in London has accepted Bella and have said that she will be the perfect candidate for SDR surgery.

"The surgery costs £36,000 and she also needs intensive physiotherapy (five times a week for the first six months, then three times a week for 18 months) which we also need to go privately for.

"Bella is a very strong determined little girl who doesn't let anything stop her. As she is getting older her symptoms are becoming more problematic and her spasticity in her legs are causing her muscles to become tighter and tighter.

"Bella's operation has been booked in for February 11, all being well with fundraising. We will then need to stay in London for three weeks."

The family has started fundraising and events include a Hallowe'en party, a race night, lots of raffles - and a walk up Pen y Fan when 20 men, including Bella's dad, will be dressed as grannies.

Bella has also written to the Tooth Fairy asking for help

Bella's school has also held a non uniform day to help with the fundraising effots.

Ms Mcloughlin said: "We currently have a Facebook page - www.facebook.com/bellassdrjourney - and a fundraising page - just4children.org/bellassdrjourney."

"We are aiming to raise £50,000 which will cover the operation and part of her intensive physiotherapy."

Grannies do Pen Y Fan will take place on November 6 - the day before Bella's seventh birthday.

SDR is a surgical procedure which reduces and removes spasticity in the lower limbs by cutting nerve fibres in the lower spine. Spasticity is the result of an abnormal communication between the brain and the nerves. SDR is effective in treating spasticity by cutting the nerve rootlets in the spinal canal which are sending abnormal signals to the muscles.

Bella in rehab

It is the only procedure to permanently remove spasticity in the legs of children with cerebral palsy. It is not a cure for cerebral palsy but intends to improve quality of life and/or mobility in children affected by it.

Ms Mcloughlin said: "This will have life changing benefits for Bella, and she deserves the best opportunities in life."