THE family of a girl who narrowly escaped being hit by a bus on her way home from school have called for more to be done to make the road safer.

Tracy Flynn was walking home from school with her daughter Courtney on Thursday, October 13, at around 3.20pm, when the shocking incident happened.

CCTV footage shows the two standing at the traffic lights in Somerton Road, and Courtney - who has since turned seven - begins to cross when the green man appears. However, a bus can then be seen approaching the traffic lights.

The bus appears to brake while Courtney is in the road, but when she manages to turn around and get back to safety, it carries on driving through the lights.

Newport Transport said it is taking the incident “extremely seriously” and has launched a full investigation, adding that it is fully co-operating with a police investigation.

“My little girl was waiting for the green light, as she should do,” said Mrs Flynn. “It came on and she ran ahead.

“I grabbed her hood but lost my grip. She must’ve heard me shout as she managed to get back out of the way.

“Another second and she wouldn’t have been here to celebrate her seventh birthday.

“My little girl loved school but the next day she didn’t want to go. We were both shaken up after it happened, and she missed school the following day as we couldn't face that road so soon.

“She’s still a bit wary by that road.

“After it happened she wouldn’t hold my hand. She was shaking and I was shaking too.”

Mrs Flynn said she hoped greater road safety measures could be introduced on the road to prevent the worst from happening in the future.

“We’ve been trying to get help with that road for a while but haven’t got anywhere,” she said.

“Next time someone might not be as lucky as my little girl.”

A Newport Transport spokesperson said: “This is subject to a police investigation which the company is fully assisting with.

“Newport Transport takes these incidents extremely seriously and the company has also launched a full investigation.”