NOW the half-term holidays have officially begun, why not treat the family to a sweet treat like a nice cold milkshake.

Newport and the surrounding area are home to many milkshake establishments and, if you’re a looking for a milkshake fix, here are the top seven places to find one in the city, as voted for by you.

Castle Farm Shop, Newport

There are two places to find a milkshake at the Castle Farm, one is in Bishton and the second is located at Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport. The venue was voted first place.

Castle Farm Shop extended its business to the Kingsway Shopping Centre earlier this year with a vending machine that serves milkshakes.

The flavours available at the machine are vanilla, chocolate, salted caramel, strawberry, banana, and white chocolate.

Sprinkles, Newport

The store, located in Maindee on Speke Street, is a donut and ice-cream shop that sells all sorts of delicious milkshake flavours. It was voted second by our readers.

Sprinkles sells chocolate bar shakes made from Galaxy, Nutella, and many other popular chocolate bar brands. All milkshakes are priced at £4.55 with the premium Shakes at £5.85.

They also sell biscuit shakes made from Oreos, Jammie Dodgers and chocolate chip, all shakes are available to order on Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Kaspa’s, Newport

This popular dessert chain on Commercial Street in Newport city centre, was voted in third place by readers.

The dessert place sells ice cream scoop shakes, premium shakes, TuttiFruitti milkshake, protein power shakes, chocolate bar shakes and Kaspa’s VIP shakes, all priced at £4.95 for regular and £5.45 for super.

The protein and VIP shakes are priced at £5.95 and £6.45 for a supersize.

Parc Pantry, Newport

This café and Deli on Larch Grove in Malpas was voted in fourth place for milkshakes and sells a range of different food items alongside their popular shakes.

The milkshakes are available in three different flavours - chocolate, vanilla or strawberry or they can even be mixed with all three flavours.

They are priced at £3.20 standard size and £2 for kids.

The Littlest Dairy, Blackwood

This unique little organic micro dairy farm off Bedwellty Road serves fresh milk and milkshakes through a vending machine.

The little shop has a range of milkshakes to mix and match such as candy floss, birthday cake, chocolate orange and many more delicious flavours to enjoy.

Prices are for a milkshake cup £1.50, cup of milk £1, one litre milkshake bottle £5.50, Milkshake with bottle 500ml £3.75.

SubZero, Newport

This parlour in Newport is in between food outlets on Malpas Road.

The store sells a variety of popular milkshakes topped with fresh cream and popping candy for that extra flavour.

Flavours available are strawberry, chocolate, white chocolate, frappuccino, salted caramel, banana and peanut butter and banana.

Lily’s Cheesecakes, Newport

This dessert shop on Chepstow Road is popular for its sweet treat deserts and voted in seventh place to find a good milkshake.

The store sells a variety of popular milkshake flavours like chocolate or strawberry, and even unique shakes made from Kinder Bueno or Biscoff.

The milkshakes are priced at £5.95 and available to order to your door from Just eat.