EMERGENCY services were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the M4.

One lane was closed at around 5.30pm on the westbound M4 between the Prince of Wales Bridge and junction 23A for Magor.

The Welsh Ambulance Service and traffic officers attended the incident, which involved multiple vehicles.

Queuing traffic on the westbound (far side) carriageway of the M4. (Image: Traffic Wales)

All lanes were re-opened after around 15 minutes, although queues continued to stretch back on to the Prince of Wales Bridge.