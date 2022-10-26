EMERGENCY services were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the M4.
One lane was closed at around 5.30pm on the westbound M4 between the Prince of Wales Bridge and junction 23A for Magor.
The Welsh Ambulance Service and traffic officers attended the incident, which involved multiple vehicles.
All lanes were re-opened after around 15 minutes, although queues continued to stretch back on to the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here