ARE designated dog walking fields the solution to dog fouling issues?

Plans for a “much needed” dog walking facility for people living in and around Langstone have been submitted to Newport City Council.

This follows the council’s decision to ban dogs from sports pitches and play areas across the county, to tackle the issue of dog fouling.

In July this year, councillors voted for the ban as part of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO). The rules also stated that all owners must keep dogs on leads in all council-owned cemeteries, and they must remove – and have appropriate means to remove – their dog’s faeces on all public land.

A consultation on the new rules found that 58 per cent of 335 respondents were in favour of banning dogs from sports pitches.

The location of the proposed field. Picture: L A RIGHTON Rural Planning Consultancy

The land is currently used for agricultural purposes and, according to the plans, it would remain largely the same with the addition of three to four car parking spaces and a perimeter fence.

In September, a similar application for a dog walking area was approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council – where dogs are also banned from sports pitches.

The proposed dog walking field is located just off Chepstow Road, next to Tamarind Llandevaud.

The planning statement said: “The proposal will provide a pleasant and secure area where customers can exercise and train their dog(s), whilst benefitting from physical exercise themselves and boosting mental wellbeing.”

One part-time employee is proposed to run the facility and the application form states that it would be rented out on an hourly basis.

Visitors will be able to book a slot between 6am and 9pm during the summer months, and between 7am and 7pm in the winter months, seven days a week.

It adds that arrangements will be made for waste collection to be completed by pet waste solutions, a specialist dog waste removal company.

If approved, livestock will not be kept in the field at any point during the year.

The site will be accessed via an existing track off the A48.

A decision is expected to be made under delegated powers by the council’s planning officers.