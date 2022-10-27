EARLIER this year, Coca-Cola announced it would be introducing attached lids to its bottles to help boost recycling and prevent litter.

Coca-Cola Great Britain aims to make it easier to recycle the bottles for those who buy them.

Back in May, the soft drinks company said consumers in Scotland would start to see the new lids on 1.5L bottles of Fanta, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke. Coca-Cola revealed it would see all plastic bottles across the brand make the switch by early 2024, in Scotland.

Although the non-attached lids we’re used to are 100 per cent recyclable, they are often littered.

Our new attached caps make it easier to collect and recycle the whole package. Simply keep the cap attached and recycle together. — Coca-Cola GB (@CocaCola_GB) October 4, 2022

Coca-Cola Great Britain general manager, Jon Woods, said: “This is a small change that we hope will have a big impact, ensuring that when consumers recycle our bottles, no cap gets left behind.

“As the world’s biggest drinks company, we recognise that we have a leading role to play in pushing innovation and design to produce more high-quality recycled plastic which can be converted into new bottles.”

Adam Herriott, from waste reduction organisation Wrap, said: “This great move from Coca-Cola Great Britain supports the ongoing work with the UK Plastics Pact in trying to ensure that as much plastic packaging is captured and recycled as possible.

“In 2020, we saw the amount of plastic packaging being recycled increase from 44 per cent to 52 per cent. The small changes are what adds up to make a big difference and when it comes to recycling, the higher quality of the material the better.

“We look forward to seeing more innovations in this area”.

Coca-Cola is introducing attached lids to its bottles (Coca-Cola/PA) (Image: Coca-Cola/PA)

Resources and waste minister, Jo Churchill, said: “More businesses are finding innovative ways to tackle harmful plastic pollution and Coca-Cola’s new design will make it easier for people to recycle and help reduce litter.”

The move is part of a series of initiatives by brands and retailers under the UK Plastics Pact to reduce plastic waste and boost recycling.

Having said this, a deposit scheme which has been planned since 2018 has been repeatedly delayed.

The UK Government pledged to bring in the provision in 2023 but a recent consultation indicated a scheme in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will not be up and running until late 2024 at the earliest.

Fans of the brand were quick to react to a video shared by Coca-Cola Great Britain on Twitter this month.

The video showed a person drinking from a bottle with the new attached lid, showing consumers how it works.

In the comment section of the Twitter post, consumers shared their reactions to the change.

the lids just be getting in the way — Alphax (@Alphax_RBLX) October 11, 2022

One tweeted: “Not gonna lie. That new attached cap design is annoying.”

Another explained they may find it difficult to recycle, writing: “Our plastic recycling specifically requires that the caps are removed from the bottle. They don't do caps.”

A third said: “the lids just be getting in the way”

Another Twitter user tweeted: “Attached caps are super-annoying”

The move was also deemed “not good enough”, with a Twitter user writing: “Not good enough. You need to completely stop using plastics.”