CHELTENHAM and Royal Ascot are glittering highlights on the Racing calendar and with these exclusive packages you can do them in style.

Racing Breaks is offering two exciting deals that will grant you tickets, four-star hotel accommodation among other tempting treats.

Whether you want to take in the world-class racing at the Cheltenham course or you want to dress to impress at Royal Ascot, here's everything you need to know about the packages.

When is Cheltenham Festival 2023?





Cheltenham Festival/ Samantha Hills (Image: Cheltenham Festival /Samantha Hills)

The major highlight of the racing calendar will run for an extraordinary four days of racing.

Some of the best horses, jockeys and trainers will compete across 14 Grade One races over four seven-racecards.

250,000 people descend onto the beautiful Cotswold Hills when the festival begins on Tuesday, March 14.

The four-day affair, known as 'The Greatest Show on Turf’, will conclude on Friday, March 17 2023.

Cheltenham Festival package from Racing Breaks

Now that you have marked the date in your calendar, there's only one way to do Cheltenham - and it's all out.

All you need to do is pay a small deposit of £50 per person initially to secure your ticket with the rest to be paid later.

Save yourself the stress of booking everything individually and beating the crowd vying for the best deals on tickets, accommodation and transport by booking in one convenient place.

The travel company, Racing Break, is offering a bumper all-in-one deal with everything you could need at a single price.

Racing Break's full package for the Cheltenham Festival includes:

One-night accommodation at a choice of four-star hotels

Breakfast each morning

Return transfers to Cheltenham Racecourse

Tickets to the Cheltenham Festival

Exclusive access to Cheltenham Festival Preview with Nicky Henderson

Race-goers can also upgrade their package including moving up to Tattersalls or Club Enclosures as well as additional nights and race days.

Book now for only £199 per person by calling 0800 193 6646 and quoting the code NICKY.

For more information or to get your exclusive package, you can also visit the Racing Breaks website.

When is Royal Ascot 2023?





Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images (Image: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Often described as the pinnacle of the fashion and social calendar, the Royal Ascot blends tradition and innovation in the wonderful world of racing.

300,000 people are expected to flock to the historic Berkshire racecourse come June 2023 for five days of the finest horseracing action.

The highly anticipated event will take place from Tuesday, June 20 to Saturday, June 24 2023.

Royal Ascot package from Racing Breaks

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images (Image: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Lose yourself in the spectacle that is Royal Ascot which has been long revered as one of the finest horse racing venues in the world.

From the arrival of the Royal Procession to the communal singing around Ascot’s Bandstand, the Royal Ascot promises five days of entertainment that you will not want to miss.

By putting down an initial £25 per person deposit, you can experience the Berkshire racecourse in all of its splendour.

Racing Break's full package for the Royal Ascot includes:

One-night accommodation at a choice of four-star hotels, with breakfast

A welcome drink on arrival

Tickets to Royal Ascot

Return coach transfers from hotel to the racecourse

Exclusive access to Royal Ascot Preview with Frankie Dettori

Similar to the Cheltenham deal, you can upgrade your race tickets as well as boost your package with additional nights and race days.

Book now for only £149 per person by calling 0800 193 6646 or book by using the exclusive local paper offer code: FRANKIESSPECIAL via the Racing Breaks website.

For more information or to get your exclusive package, visit the Racing Breaks website.