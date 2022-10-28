A SENEDD member has been accused of “hypocrisy” after asking about promoting Newport as a tourist destination as the Welsh Government plans to introduce a “tourism tax”.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, raised the issue of the need to grow the city’s tourism sector in the Senedd on Wednesday, October 19.

“What plans does the Welsh Government have to promote and enhance the historical heritage of Newport?,” she asked economy minister Vaughan Gething.

Ms Bryant said Caerleon was “one of the jewels in our crown”, and had “the finest remains of a Roman barracks in Europe, along with a bath house and fortifications”.

“There is still more to discover, and I know that the national museum and Cadw are keen to work together with others, such as the local authority, to promote Caerleon both locally and nationally,” she said.

“But what more can the Welsh Government do to make the most of our historical offer and ensure that it is part of our future as well as our past?”

In reply, Mr Gething said: “Newport boasts heritage sites of international importance, from the Roman period through to our recent industrial past.

“The Welsh Government will continue to promote and enhance Newport's unique heritage for its residents and visitors from around the globe.

“I'm quite excited about the recent discoveries of more on that site, including what looked like the remains of a port there as well.

“I definitely see heritage and history as a big part of the visitor economy, and you're right that Cadw, Newport council, and the national museum are already talking, and we're trying to get around that to make sure that we are talking about not just what we preserve, but what it means for the future.

“I think it's a key part of the offer of Newport and the surrounding area.”

However, Huw Davies, chairman of the Newport West Conservative Association, has accused the Newport West MS of “hypocrisy” over the Welsh Government’s proposed visitor levy – or ‘tourism tax’.

Plans for the visitor levy were announced in September, with a consultation running through until December 13.

The proposals would see “a small additional charge that will apply to stays in overnight, commercially-let visitor accommodation”.

In a letter to Ms Bryant, Mr Davies, said that: “I find it incredibly odd – indeed rather bewildering – that you therefore support your Labour Government’s actions of introducing a ‘tourism tax’ across Wales.

“This could potentially impact B&Bs, hotels and campsites right across Newport.

“Not only will it make it harder to grow the tourism sector in our area, it may well completely destroy it.

“If you want areas like Caerleon to become more nationally and internationally recognised, you would do it a great service and vote against the ‘tourism tax’ which will make it more expensive to stay and visit such a unique area in British history.”

The Argus approached Ms Bryant for a response.