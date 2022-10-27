CO-OP has recalled one of its products as it contains an undeclared an ingredient which makes it a health risk.

The store is recalling its Co-op Spaghetti Rings in Tomato Sauce because it contains celery which is not mentioned on the label, making it a health risk for anyone with an allergy.

The affected tins have a best before date of September 2024.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned people with an allergy not to eat the product.

Wednesday 26 October: Co-op recalls Co-op Spaghetti Rings in Tomato Sauce because of undeclared celery #FoodAllergy https://t.co/qc1hV1BFab @coopuk pic.twitter.com/zgk73LOTJf — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 26, 2022

They said: “Co-op is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to celery, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“You can contact Co-op’s customer care line on 0800 0686 727 or email them at customer.careline@coop.co.uk.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.

