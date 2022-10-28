A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JOHNATHAN DAVIES, 37, of Rhymney Close, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was jailed for 23 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on August 24.

He was ordered to pay £924 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

SAM BRADLEY, 22, of no fixed abode, Mathern, near Chepstow, was jailed for six months after he admitted four counts of assault by beating, a public order offence and criminal damage.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

YAKUP MUNDUZ, 43, of Newport Road, Caldicot, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUISE EVANS, 52, of Honeysuckle Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a six-month community order after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on September 25.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DANIEL JOHN BOURNE, 32, from Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGH JOHN COULSON, 42, of Russell Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NOUSHAD ABDUL SALAM, 49, of Liscombe Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.