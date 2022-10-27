A FATHER and two sons have appeared in court accused of fraud.
Ronald Connors, 47, Jeremiah Connors, 23, and Simon Connors, 26, from Newport, face multiple allegations relating to building work.
The three defendants, of Rembrandt Way, St Julians, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
No pleas were entered and the trio are due to appear in court next on November 11.
Ronald Connors and Jeremiah Connors were granted unconditional bail by Judge Huw Rees.
Simon Connors was remanded in custody.
